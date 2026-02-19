Celtic fans will have bittersweet memories of their 2003 UEFA Cup final defeat to Porto – but how well do you remember their starting XI?

Managed by Martin O’Neill, Celtic had defeated the likes of Blackburn, Celta Vigo, Stuttgart, Liverpool and Boavista to reach their first European final since 1970.

Awaiting them in Seville were Jose Mourinho’s Porto, already a technically accomplished and gnarly side.

Over 80,000 Celtic fans travelled to Spain for the match, winning the FIFA Fair Play Award for their behaviour.

Celtic were downed in extra-time, losing 3-2. Porto were the better team, but O’Neill’s men were brave in defeat.

We’d like you to name Celtic’s XI from that match in Seville, lining up in a 3-1-4-2 formation (listed as 5-3-2 here as the closest available approximation).

