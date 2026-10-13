Do you know these three? Plenty more where they came from.

We all remember the great Champions League players of the noughties. The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Kaka produced some of the competition’s most unforgettable moments.

But how well do you remember the less celebrated players who featured in the competition throughout the decade?

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 15 different footballers who appeared in Europe’s most prestigious club competition between 2000 and 2009, and we’re challenging you to name them all.

Some are more recognisable than others, so a strong score is achievable. We’ve included everything from fringe players at Europe’s biggest clubs to key figures in underdog sides that enjoyed memorable Champions League runs. The surname will suffice for every player.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 11/15. Good luck.

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not have a go at our Ultimate Champions League nostalgia quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 top goalscorers in Champions League history?