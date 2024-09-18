Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #2: Can you name these 10 Champions League cult heroes?

Reckon you know the Champions League? Prove it – anyone who knows anything about European football should be getting strong scores on this quiz, featuring the career paths of 10 memorable ballers from the modern Champions League era.

Here’s the drill: we’ve screen-capped the club career section of 10 players who spent at least some of their prime years playing in Europe’s most prestigious cup competition – modern Champions League era only, all post-’92. You need to tell us who they are; surnames will do.

You won’t find any really obvious names here. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be too easy. But by the same token we haven’t included any mega-obscure players from Slovan Bratislava that absolutely nobody has heard of or can remember.

Some of these got their hands on Ol’ Big Ears. Most of them didn’t, but some featured in memorable runs deep into the latter stages, or had at least one iconic night to remember, or were frequent fixtures for less-fancied sides over the years. Some are easy, others will get you thinking hard.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 7/10.

If you fancy another challenge after this one, why not try our first Wikipedia Footballers Quiz on prime ‘Barclaysmen’, or alternatively have a go at naming these 20 forgotten Champions League players?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.