Scoring 10 or more goals in a single Champions League campaign is a sign of quality – but can you name every player to have done so?

The feat was fairly rare until two certain stars really got going in the early 2010s, with the ever-expanding competition meaning more players are adding their name to the list.

You’ve got 15 minutes and we’ve given you both the season and the club as clues.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming the top 40 goalscorers in Champions League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Champions League semi-final scorer since 2010?

