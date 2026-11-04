Do you know these guys? Plenty more where that came from...

We can all recognise the iconic Champions League players of the nineties. The likes of Paolo Maldini, Roy Keane, Ronaldo, Raul and Zinedine Zidane wrote their names into footballing folklore in that era.

But how well do you know the more forgettable players who featured in the competition throughout the decade?

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 15 different footballers who appeared in Europe’s most prestigious club competition between 1992 and 1999, and we’re challenging you to name them all.

Some are more recognisable than others, so a strong score is achievable. We’ve included everything from peripheral players at Europe’s glamour clubs to key cogs in sides that enjoyed memorable underdog runs. The surname will suffice for every player.

The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters is 9/15. In fairness, our editor can barely remember the 1990s, so it’s a beatable one. Good luck!

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not have a go at our Ultimate 1990s Champions League nostalgia quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 top goalscorers in Champions League history?