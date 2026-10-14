Over 40 hat-tricks have been scored in the Champions League in the 2020s – but how many of those hat-trick scorers can you name?

We’ve given you 20 minutes, the season in which each hat-trick was scored and the match it was scored in, with the scorer’s team written in capitals.

Some players have scored multiple hat-tricks, making your task slightly easier. But with 42 hat-tricks to identify, including a few names you might have forgotten, this is a proper test of your Champions League knowledge.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming every Premier League hat-trick goalscorer of the 2020s?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 top goalscorers in Champions League history?