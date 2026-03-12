A grand total of 31 hat-tricks have been scored in the Champions League knockout stages. Can you name every player to have scored one?

Club football doesn’t get bigger than Champions League nights. Scoring three (or more) goals on the biggest stage is a legendary feat, which has been achieved by some all-time greats.

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars that dominate this list, but some names might catch you out.

We’re giving you the pretty big clue of the game each hat-trick was scored in, and they’re listed in chronological order going right back to the early 90s. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all.

