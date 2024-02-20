Can you name every player to score 10+ Champions League knockout goals?

The Champions League knockout stages are arguably the pinnacle of the club game. Where great players have made their legends. Can you name every single player that’s hit double figures for goals in the knockout stages?

When it comes to the business end of the European season, the knockout stages of the Champions League are often thrilling, dramatic and memorable affairs.

Twenty-six different players have scored 10 or more goals in the round of 16, quarters, semis and final of club football’s most prestigious cup competition – but can you recall all of them?

You no doubt know the man pictured above, who has comfortably scored more knockout goals than any player in history, as well as his old rival.

We’re sure you’ll get most of the era-defining superstars that comprise this list. But one or two names might catch you out, and we’ll be impressed if you can get full marks.

You’ve got 15 minutes to do it, with only the number of knockout goals given as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player remains in the knockout stages in 2023-24.

