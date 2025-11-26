Were the noughties your formative footballing years?

Or do you just have a particular affinity for the era of Galacticos vs. La Masia, Rafa Benitez’s miracle in Istanbul, Jose Mourinho announcing himself as a Special One, the rise of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson building a second Europe-conquering team?

We’ve put together a quiz tailor-made for true Champions League nostalgists. Thirty questions. The ultimate test of your noughties European knowledge.

Think you’re a connoisseur of the early modern Champions League era? Spent far too many hours rewatching those classic knockout ties from 2000 to 2009? Miss the commentary of Clive Tyldesley and games being shown live on ITV? Then this one is the quiz for you.

You know how this goes. We’ve lined up a set of multiple-choice questions — all you need to do is click through and test your 2000s knowledge.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 23/30. Good luck.

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not have a go at our Ultimate Premier League Nostalgia Quiz of the 2000s?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 top goalscorers in Champions League history?