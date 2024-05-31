Champions League Quiz: How well do you know the 2023-24 campaign?

The 2023-24 Champions League season is the last in its current format and as usual there’s been plenty of drama along the way to set up this year’s Wembley final between European royalty Resl Madrid and surprise package Borussia Dortmund.

The question is – how much attention have you been paying? We’ve compiled a bumper 20-question multiple-choice quiz about this season’s edition of Europe’s most prestigious cup competition.

There’s a range of difficulties here, while most of the participating clubs have been represented one way or another. Some questions will test your statistical knowledge while others will test your European Cup history.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 14/20.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at our big European football quiz of 2023-24 or our big Premier League quiz of 2023-24?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 2023-24 champions in Europe’s top 20 leagues?