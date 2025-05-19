Some teams have been Champions League mainstays without lifting the trophy – but can you name the 15 teams to have played the most matches without having done so?

We’ve given you 15 minutes, plus the number of matches each team has played. We’ve limited this quiz to the Champions League only, meaning winners of the old European Cup are included here.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try to name every player to win both the Champions League & World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to compete in a Champions League final?

