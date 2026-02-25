Some outstanding goalkeepers have graced the Champions League over the years – but can you name the man between the sticks for every winner of the competition?

We’ve given you 15 minutes, with only the season and the winning club as your clues.

You surely can name the man in the picture above, and several other big names, but getting full marks is a challenge – an achievable one if you put your mind to it.

If this is too easy for you, then naming the 20 most expensive goalkeepers of all-time is a harder challenge than you might expect.

