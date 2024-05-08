Championship Quiz: How well can you remember the 2023-24 season?

The 2023-24 Championship season has almost concluded, and what a season it was.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town got promoted with mammoth points hauls, while Leeds United, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich City are set to battle it out in the play-offs.

Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City will be playing their football in League One next year after getting relegated.

The question is – were you paying attention? We’ve put together a bumper Championship quiz on the 2023-24 campaign, featuring 20 tricky multiple-choice questions that’ll get you thinking.

The question is – were you paying attention? We've put together a bumper Championship quiz on the 2023-24 campaign, featuring 20 tricky multiple-choice questions that'll get you thinking.

