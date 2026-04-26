Chelsea have won the FA Cup on eight occasions during their illustrious history – but can you name every year when the Blues lifted the trophy?

We’ve given you the opponent Chelsea beat in every final and the scoreline too, but you’ve only got five minutes to complete this challenge.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try and name every Chelsea manager in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Planet Football’s Ultimate Chelsea Quiz: 30 questions to test your Blues knowledge

