Can you name Jose Mourinho’s 35 most-used players throughout his career?

Jose Mourinho has worked as a football manager for over two decades and in that time he’s been blessed to call upon some legendary players at some of Europe’s elite clubs – Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter…

Mourinho has also won over 20 trophies in his career, including three Premier League titles, two Serie A titles, La Liga, two Champions Leagues and two UEFA Cup/Europa Leagues.

Mourinho guided the club to their first European honour with victory in the Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord in May 2022.

After his appointment at Fenerbahce in June 2024, we’re excited to see which of his old lieutenants the Special One can lure to Turkey.

But do you know who his most trusted lieutenants have been across that glittering career? We’re asking you to name the 35 players to have made the most appearances under the Portuguese coach, across all his clubs and in all competitions.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all, with the total number of appearances as the clue. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 33/35.

