Spain’s Copa del Rey is one of the most historic cup competitions in world football, having been founded way back in 1903.

In that time, only sixteen different clubs have lifted the trophy, with one in particular – pictured above – winning it no fewer than 32 times. How many can you name?

We reckon any proper Spanish football aficionado should be able to name the big clubs from the modern era, but only real history buffs are getting full marks here. We won’t hold it against anyone for not getting the pre-war names in this one.

We’ve given you 10 minutes and your clue is the number of Copa del Rey trophies each club has won and the year of their most recent success.

