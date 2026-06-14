Some countries have been World Cup stalwarts without ever getting their hands on the trophy – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and the number of games each country has played without ultimate glory. For those who have changed names since 1930, we’ll accept either the previous or current name.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, and why wouldn’t it, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every World Cup-winning goalkeeper since 1966?