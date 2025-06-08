Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated footballers in history – but can you name every single trophy he’s lifted in his glittering career?

We’re asking you to name every piece of silverware he’s won across his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to rack your brains and name the 16 different major honours that Ronaldo has won with club and country throughout his career.

We haven’t included any individual awards or Mickey Mouse friendly tournaments.

If this puts you in the mood for another Cristiano-related challenge, why not try your hand at our Ultimate Ronaldo Quiz? Thirty multiple-choice features that’ll test your knowledge of the footballing god.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against in the Champions League?