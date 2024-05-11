Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the pitch with some extraordinarily talented footballers during his glittering career at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. But can you name the 20 team-mates that have played the most matches alongside the goalscoring machine?

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 of Ronaldo’s team-mates. Your task is to name each and every one of them.

Manchester United and Real Madrid stars unsurprisingly dominate, although there are some notable names that also shared the pitch with Ronaldo for Portugal and Juventus.

You’ve got fifteen minutes and we’ve given you the total number of games, as well as the club(s) they played alongside one another as your clues.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try your luck at our Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz? Thirty multiple-choice features that’ll test your knowledge of the era-defining icon.

