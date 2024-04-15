The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts one of the greatest careers in the history of football. How well do you know it?

A five-time Champions League winner. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The all-time top goalscorer in the history of both the Champions League and Real Madrid. Captain for the first and only major pieces of silverware in Portugal’s history.

That’s just a few of the iconic goalscorer’s greatest achievements. But we’re sure you’ll know all of that like the back of your hand. We’ve compiled a quiz of 30 questions that really ought to test your knowledge of Ronaldo.

There’s a range of questions from Ronaldo’s time as a youngster at Manchester United, a Galactico with Real Madrid, a legend of international football and a veteran out in Saudi Arabia. The score from our office to beat is 21/30 and we’ll be mightily impressed if you can get anywhere close to full marks.

