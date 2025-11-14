Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in football history, but he’s also been no stranger to a red card.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon has been dismissed 13 times in his professional career for club and country – but can you name every opponent he’s been given his marching orders against?

The clues you’re getting are the year of the sending off and the competition the game was in. From there, you’re on your own.

You have 10 minutes to complete this quiz. If you fancy another challenge after this one, why not try naming every club Ronaldo has scored 5+ goals against?

