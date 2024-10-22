Can you name every player Daniel Farke has used at Leeds United?

The Daniel Farke era at Leeds United has had its ups and downs. But how well do you know it when it comes to the key players?

The experienced German coach, who already has two promotions on his CV from his time at Norwich City, led Leeds to an impressive 90-point haul in his first full season – but they failed to bounce straight back to the Premier League after losing the play-off final.

In both of Farke’s summers at the helm, the Yorkshire giants have had to deal with losing a number of their key players. Despite that, at this early stage of the 2024-25 campaign they look well-placed to challenge for automatic promotion once again.

We’re setting you the task of naming every player that Farke has used during his time at Elland Road (not counting friendlies). We’re sure you’ll get some of the star names that have fired in the goals or started week in week out, but what about the fringe squad players? Only a true Leeds United obsessive is getting full marks on this one.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name each and every one, and have listed them in order of their total appearances made under Farke in all competitions. An asterisk denotes they’re part of Leeds’ squad for the 2024-25 campaign.

