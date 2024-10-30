Can you name every club that Diego Maradona played for?

Diego Maradona is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport – but can you name each and every club he represented in his legendary career?

We’ve put together the seven clubs he played for, with only the years represented as your clue – right from his humble beginnings in the mid-1970s to his latter-day struggles in the mid-90s.

A lot of El Diego’s legend was forged by his unforgettable performances on the international stage for Argentina, particularly in the triumphant Mexico ’86 World Cup, but he also boasted no shortage of iconic moments in the club game.

There’s 10 minutes to try and name all the clubs – with one of them coming up twice across different stints.

