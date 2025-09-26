The wait is over and EA FC 26 is out now. But who are the top players in the game? Stars from Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid all feature, but how many of them can you name?

We’re setting you the challenge of naming the 20 players with the highest rating in EA FC’s much vaunted database of players.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try and name them all, and the only clues you’re getting are each player’s position and their overall rating on EA FC.

This makes the quiz not as easy as you might expect. But we’re still expecting top marks from both gaming enthusiasts and hardcore football fans alike.

