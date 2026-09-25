Two entries that will hardly come as a surprise.

The release of EA FC 27 is here – but can you name the highest-rated player for each Premier League club?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name all of them, although some clubs have multiple players on the same ranking making this quiz even harder.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try and name every FIFA and EA FC cover star since 2000.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Premier League nostalgia quiz: 2000s edition

