Several big clubs have a plethora of players at this summer’s World Cup – but how many of them can you name?

We’re asking you to name each club side with 10 or more players competing at the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

You have 10 minutes to complete the quiz and your only clue is the total number of players from each individual club.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every World Cup-winning manager since 1966?