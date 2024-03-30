Can you name every player that’s scored for Newcastle under Eddie Howe?

Eddie Howe has largely been sensational at Newcastle United – but can you name every player to score under his management at St James’ Park?

We’re asking you to name every player who has scored for Newcastle since Eddie Howe took charge back in 2021. Plenty of answers to get here, then – 24 in total, in all competitions – with goals coming from all over the pitch. Reckon you’re up to it?

If you’re after another tricky challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming every Newcastle manager of the Premier League era?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.