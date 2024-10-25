Real Madrid versus Barcelona is arguably the biggest fixture in world football. To light up the stage with a hat-trick is the mark of a true great; on just 16 occasions in the post-war era has a player scored three or more goals in El Clasico.

We’re asking you to name each and every Barcelona or Real Madrid player to have scored a hat-trick in El Clasico in the past eighty years. This one will test your historical knowledge, with a number of iconic names from football history featuring in the 1950s and 1960s before modern-day greats added their names to the list.

Pre-war icons like Barcelona’s Paulino Alcantara and Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu scored hat-tricks in the fixture long before it became known as El Clasico. But fear not – we’ve not included any of the names prior to 1945 that only the real history buffs will know.

Just seven players have scored a hat-trick since 1980 and we expect you to get most of those. Going back further in time will make things a little trickier.

“It was incredible. I’ve never known anything like it,” recalled a former Barcelona striker, who marked his first El Clasico appearance with a famous hat-trick in 1987.

“I scored two goals in the first five minutes, and the noise… the crescendo in Camp Nou was just something that I’ll never, ever forget. I had goosebumps all over my body when I scored the second goal because the place was going crazy.”

There are 14 names to get in total and we’ve given you 15 minutes. Your clues are the club they scored for and the year the hat-trick(s) took place. There are two all-time greats, one for each club, to have scored more than once.

