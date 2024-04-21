The ultimate El Clasico quiz: 30 tough questions on Real Madrid & Barcelona’s red-hot rivalry

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is widely regarded as the biggest fixture in world football. But how well do you know the rivalry between Spain’s two biggest clubs?

We’ve compiled 30 questions to test your knowledge of El Clasico, from the legendary names that dominated the 20th century to plenty more on recent years – with questions featuring the likes of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and many more.

Some we’d expect anyone even a passing interest in La Liga to take a decent stab at. Others have even the most ardent Real Madrid and Barca scratching their heads.

The score to beat for this one from the Planet Football office is 19/30 and we’ll be mightily impressed if you can get anywhere close to full marks.

If you’re after another challenge after giving this a go, why not try name every player to score in El Clasico in the 2010s?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us what you got @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the Barcelona XI that beat Real Madrid 6-2 in 2009?

