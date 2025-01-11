Can you name every club Emile Heskey played for in his career?

Alongside being capped by England 62 times, Emile Heskey enjoyed a wonderful club career that spanned over two decades. But can you name all seven clubs he represented?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. You obviously know which club’s shirt he’s wearing above, from arguably his most famous and successful stint, while we reckon you’ll surely know at least a couple of the others.

But naming all seven, from his debut in 1994 to when he eventually hung up his boots in 2016, will be trickier than you think.

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name them all, with only the years in which he represented each club as your clue. Our score to beat is 5/7.

Once you’ve completed this, why not try and name all the different clubs that Craig Bellamy played for?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 100 players to have scored for England since 2000?