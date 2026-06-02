England’s 1966 World Cup winners have become national folk heroes, but can you name the entire 22-man squad from that famous success?

Alf Ramsey’s team weren’t favourites to win the tournament on home soil – that honour went to defending champions Brazil – but they made steady progress through the group stages.

Beating Argentina in a brutal quarter-final ignited national belief and Portugal were seen off in a brilliant semi-final.

They met West Germany in the final and you know the rest. But do you know those tricky-to-recall squad members who never made it onto the pitch?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and both the position and club of each player. They are listed in squad number order too, making your life a tad easier.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England player to make 3+ World Cup squads?

