The 1990 World Cup was a formative experience for an entire generation of football fans – but can you name England‘s squad that reached the semi-finals?

Fancied by few observers before the tournament, Bobby Robson’s men drew with the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands before beating Egypt to top Group F.

A famous extra-time winner was enough to see off Belgium in the last 16, before coming from behind to beat underdogs Cameroon in the quarters.

Then came West Germany in Turin. A brave, spirited performance and the original penalty shoot-out defeat. A certain somebody’s tears transcended football too.

We’re asking you to name England’s 22-man squad that participated in Italy that year, listed in order of their squad number to make your life easier.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try our Wikipedia Football Quiz on 10 different England internationals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of England’s 2022 World Cup squad?

