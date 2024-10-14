Can you name every member of England’s 2018 World Cup squad?

The 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable tournament for England. After years of underwhelming disappointment, Gareth Southgate led an unfancied Three Lions side all the way to the semi-finals in Russia.

But how well do you remember that glorious summer? And can you name each and every member of Southgate’s 23-man squad?

You’ll no doubt remember the key players from that unforgettable penalty shootout victory over Colombia, and the heartbreaking of the extra-time defeat to Croatia. But what about the fringe players?

You’ve got 15 minutes to name all 23 players. We’ve given you their position as your hint, and they’re ordered by their squad number.

