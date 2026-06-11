England‘s squad for the 2026 World Cup final is packed with familiar names and few wildcards – but how many of them can you name?

We’re challenging you to name Thomas Tuchel’s complete selection and you’ve got 10 minutes to do so.

Your clue is the position of each player and we’ve listed them in squad number order to make your life a little bit easier.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try our Wikipedia Football Quiz on 10 different England internationals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of England’s 1990 World Cup squad?

