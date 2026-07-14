England lost a classic Round of 16 match to Argentina at the 1998 World Cup – but can you remember the starting XI from that night?

Glenn Hoddle’s team faced a strong Argentina side after finishing second behind Romania in the group stages.

With the score at 2-2 early in the second half, an infamous red card meant Hoddle’s men had to heroically defend for over an hour to take the game to penalties.

David Batty would miss the crucial spot-kick after coming off the bench and England went home early.

We’re asking you to name the England XI from the match in Saint-Etienne, with the players in a 5-3-2 formation.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England No.10 at a major tournament since 1990?

