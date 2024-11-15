Can you name every player to score on their England debut since 2000?

Fourteen different players have marked their England debut with a goal since the year 2000. How many of them can you name?

The man pictured above is the latest to mark his senior Three Lions debut with a goal, which sees him follow in the footsteps of some legendary – and not-so-legendary – England internationals.

For some, scoring on their debuts was a statement of intent, a mark of things to come. For others, it was about as good as it would ever get.

To help you out here, we’ve given you the year in which they scored their debut goal and the opponent they scored against – hopefully that jogs your memory. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can get double figures.

