David Beckham produced an individual performance for the ages against Greece in 2001 to send England to the 2002 World Cup. Can you remember who else featured in their starting XI that day?

You could be forgiven for thinking it was a one-man show, so we’re giving you Beckham for free, but 10 others featured on Sven Goran Eriksson’s teamsheet. We’re asking you to name those who started.

Substitute Teddy Sheringham had already got England on level terms once, but they were facing the daunting prospect of a play-off as the clock ticked deep into injury time.

Demis Nikolaidis had put Greece ahead for a second time midway through the second half at Old Trafford.

That same afternoon, Germany had failed to beat Finland, leaving top spot in the group up for grabs. A point would be enough for England, but they appeared to have spurned their chance as they went into the dying seconds 2-1 down.

Enter Beckham, a belting right-footed strike, and one of the most famous free-kick goals in history.

“That goal against Greece [to take England into the 2002 World Cup] sends shivers down my spine every time I think about it,” Terry Butcher later recalled.

“He took responsibility as a footballer and is a great role model.”

