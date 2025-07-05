England’s triumph at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will live long in the memory.

The Lionesses lit up the tournament on home soil, blending steel, flair and unity to bring football home with an iconic 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley.

It was a squad packed with talent, from experienced leaders to breakout stars who captured the nation’s imagination. But how well do you really remember that history-making group? We’re challenging you to name every player Sarina Wiegman called upon for Euro 2022.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name all 23 players. We’ve given you their position as your hint, and they’re ordered by their squad number.

