England have had some brilliant players over the past three decades, but can you name everybody to wear the No.6 shirt at a major tournament?

We’ve listed every year England have qualified for a World Cup or Euros since 1990 and we want you to name each player who had that particular squad number at each finals.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England No.10 at a major tournament since 1990?

