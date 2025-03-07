Can you name England’s 10 most-capped goalkeepers of all-time?

It takes something special to be England’s No.1. Can you name the Three Lions’ all-time most-capped goalkeepers of all-time?

We’re expecting strong scores on this short and sweet quiz. Some of the names are easy – we’re sure you can name the fella pictured above, as well as England’s all-time most-capped goalkeeper, but others will get you thinking hard.

But this isn’t as easy as you might think, and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can name all 10.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to try and get these 10 names. Your clues are their total number of caps and the years in which they represented England.

