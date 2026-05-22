Only a select few players in the history of the England national team have been selected for three or more World Cup squads. How many can you name?

Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 tournament in North America features some familiar faces, including the fella pictured above, who will play at his third World Cup this summer.

To make this challenge a bit easier for you, we’ve listed the years each player was selected for a World Cup. But they might not necessarily have made it onto the pitch – it’s just whether they made the squad.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every England one-cap wonder since 2000?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ : Can you name every player capped by Gareth Southgate for England?