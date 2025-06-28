England suffered a 4-0 hammering by Germany in the Under-21 European Championship final back in 2009 – but can you name the Young Lions XI from that match?

We’re taking you back to the end of the noughties and the match where England’s hottest talents were thrashed by a German side containing Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil and Jerome Boateng.

Coached by Stuart Pearce, England lined up in 4-1-4-1 formation with several names that went on to become Premier League cult heroes.

