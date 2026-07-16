England are arguably the biggest underachievers in world football – but can you name every team to knock them out of the World Cup?

The Three Lions won the competition in 1966, but have failed to emulate that success in the many years since.

We’ve given you the year and round of elimination. In the event of a group stage exit, we’re asking you to name every team who qualified instead. You have 10 minutes and we’re expecting top marks.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team England have played at the World Cup or Euros?

