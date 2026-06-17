Welcome to Planet Football’s quiz on England’s World Cup history, testing your knowledge of the highs, lows and unforgettable moments that have shaped the Three Lions on football’s biggest stage.

From England’s 1966 triumph to the heartbreaks and near misses that followed, this 30-question multiple-choice quiz covers the players, matches and stories that have defined their World Cup journey.

Whether you’ve followed England for decades or are discovering their history for the first time, there’s plenty here to challenge fans of all levels. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 29/30.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try naming every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Planet Football’s Ultimate England quiz: 30 questions to really test your Three Lions knowledge