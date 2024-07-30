Can you name the top 20 goalscorers in English top flight history?

Football didn’t begin in 1992, don’t you know? Chances are you’ll be able to name the great goalscorers of the Premier League era but only proper history buffs will know the top 20 from the English top flight.

There was recently a lot of talk about whether a certain former Tottenham striker could break the Premier League held record held by a certain Newcastle legend, but the two great strikers are only fifth and 19th respectively in the all-time list. Turns out there were a lot of great goalscorers prior to the English top division getting rebranded.

In fact, there are only four players who have played in the Premier League era that make the top 20. And there are no players currently active in English football. Modern-day legends like Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry all miss out.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name as many as you can think. As your clues, we’ve given you the total number of top-flight goals scored and the clubs they scored them for, in chronological order.

If you fancy another challenge after this, try and name the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

Next Quiz: Can you name every player to have scored 100 Premier League goals?