Planet Football’s Ultimate Euros Quiz: 30 questions to get you pumped for Euro 2024

With Euro 2024 about to start, we figured this was the perfect opportunity to compile a bumper European Championships quiz, celebrating the history of an international tournament that’s gifted us so many iconic moments and matches over the years.

There are 30 questions in total and we reckon you need to be a European football expert to get anywhere near full marks for this one. They are all multiple-choice, so you’ll have a chance at the ones you’re unsure about, and there are a range of difficulties to be found within.

Once you’ve given this a go, why not try and name every country that has qualified for Euro 2024?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.