Scoring 30+ goals in a single league season is an eye-catching achievement for any striker. We’re asking you to name everybody who has done so in Europe’s top five leagues since 2000-01.

Including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, the feat has been achieved on forty-two occasions.

Of course, several players have achieved the landmark more than once. You’ll only need to type their name in once in those cases.

We’ve given you 10 minutes, with both the season and the club each striker played for as your clues.

