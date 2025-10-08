African nations provide the World Cup with colour, skill and star names. But can you name every country from the continent to have qualified for the tournament?

The first World Cup with an African qualifier was the 1934 edition in Italy, but it would take another 36 years before another team from the continent played at the finals.

Their allocation was gradually increased to two in 1982, three in 1994 and five from 1998. The 2026 finals will see a record nine African teams play at the World Cup.

Three nations have reached the quarter-finals and one went even further by making the semi-finals of the 2022 tournament.

We’re giving you five minutes to name the 13 African countries to have reached the finals and your only clue is the number of times they’ve qualified.

An asterisk denotes the team in question will play at the 2026 finals.

