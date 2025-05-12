Can you name every British player to win a title in Europe since 2000?

More and more British players are playing abroad – but can you name every player from England, Wales and Scotland to lift one of Europe’s big league titles?

We’re including the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A, leaving 12 names for you to get in 15 minutes.

We have also given you the year of each league title won and the club each player won it with as your clues.

