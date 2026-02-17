Charlton Athletic were Premier League staples during the 2000s – but can you name every player to score 10+ goals in the competition for them?

Under the management of Alan Curbishley, Charlton were a stable mid-table team until his departure in 2006.

The Addicks were relegated in 2007 and haven’t threatened to return to the Premier League since.

Take this trip down memory lane and name every Charlton player to score 10+ top-flight goals since 1992. You’ve got 10 minutes to do so.

